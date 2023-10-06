Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 49.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,377,000. Seeyond purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 65,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.38.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $284,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,145.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO stock opened at $52.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.32. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $66.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.36.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.33. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.28%.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

See Also

