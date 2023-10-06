Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $150,000 Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on BTI shares. Argus cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BTI opened at $30.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $42.36.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

