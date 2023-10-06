Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB opened at $55.39 on Thursday. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $41.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.91 and a 200 day moving average of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $358,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,179,511. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $358,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,179,511. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $77,260.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,068.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,805 shares of company stock worth $9,297,298. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 21,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 37,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 40,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

