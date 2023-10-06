Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 251 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in PACCAR by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in PACCAR by 5,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $86.23 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $57.67 and a twelve month high of $90.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.05. The company has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.94.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $275,163.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $2,065,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,049,438.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,059 shares of company stock worth $7,401,818. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.57.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

