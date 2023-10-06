Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $121,000 Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 469,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,186,000 after buying an additional 23,915 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock opened at $127.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.53. The stock has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.07.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

