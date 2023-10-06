Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Acquired by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 18.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Equinor ASA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of EQNR opened at $31.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.65. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $38.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $22.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.43 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 35.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

