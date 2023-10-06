Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,444 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 55.4% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,981,000 after acquiring an additional 163,118 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 11.0% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 91,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 9,066 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,970,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,662,000 after buying an additional 22,616 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

BNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $43.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.64. The firm has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $41.87 and a 1 year high of $55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.45. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.97%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

