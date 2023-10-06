MCF Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

MCF Advisors LLC cut its stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 37.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ADT by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in ADT by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 23,674 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in ADT by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 507,338 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in ADT by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,022 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in ADT by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,214 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADT Stock Up 2.9 %

ADT opened at $6.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67. ADT Inc. has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.33 and a beta of 1.70.

ADT Announces Dividend

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The security and automation business reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 0.48%. Analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 466.67%.

Insider Activity at ADT

In other ADT news, EVP Wayne Thorsen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 459,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,346.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on ADT from $9.60 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, September 25th.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

