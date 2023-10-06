Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases 265 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE TMO opened at $497.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $529.49 and its 200-day moving average is $536.96. The firm has a market cap of $192.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $609.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.51 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

