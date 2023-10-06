Accel Wealth Management Takes $280,000 Position in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLU)

Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Accel Wealth Management owned 0.21% of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF by 32.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 288,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 70,326 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF by 31.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000.

EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF Price Performance

Shares of BBLU stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $11.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.49.

About EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF

The Ea Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (BBLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide total return through an actively managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks selected through a model-driven statistical approach with narrow ESG overlay. BBLU was launched on Jul 31, 1997 and is managed by Bridgeway.

