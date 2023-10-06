Dfpg Investments LLC Buys 20,381 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,381 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,394,000 after buying an additional 9,032,873 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,450,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,592,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,690,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,145,000.

DFAT stock opened at $44.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.50.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

