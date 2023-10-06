Aspire Private Capital LLC Sells 3,856 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Aspire Private Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 81.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 897 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,856 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 387.8% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $159.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $165.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.22.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

