Accel Wealth Management Increases Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 2,810.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $15,440,120,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 806.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $49.22 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.63 and a 200 day moving average of $54.34.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

