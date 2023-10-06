Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 1,284 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 16.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 320.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Stock Performance

ETSY stock opened at $62.86 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.22 and a 1 year high of $149.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.49.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $628.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.87 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 69.10% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $1,988,047.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,165.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Etsy news, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $43,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at $240,458.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $1,988,047.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,165.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,048 shares of company stock worth $6,476,065 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Etsy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.96.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

