Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,674,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,700 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $54,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $605,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1,816.3% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 380,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 360,491 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COLD shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.79.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.02. The company had a trading volume of 224,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,885. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.07 and its 200-day moving average is $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.53. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -209.52%.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 242 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

