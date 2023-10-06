Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $52.41 Million Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,034 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Crown Castle worth $52,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 90,084.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,035,000 after buying an additional 3,483,563 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 13,535.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,699 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5,762.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,839,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,201 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,066,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,150,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.42. 201,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,595,367. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $87.97 and a one year high of $153.98. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.03.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 158.88%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Bank of America downgraded Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.16.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

