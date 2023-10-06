Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 898,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,700 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Howmet Aerospace worth $44,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 23,910 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 80,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $4,004,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,080,227.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:HWM traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.34. 131,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,446. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average of $46.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 8.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 12.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HWM. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.57.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

