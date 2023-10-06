Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Given New GBX 200 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.66) target price on shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group in a research report on Monday, June 19th.
Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc provides managed cloud computing, connectivity, and analytics services for capital markets and financial services sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers on-demand computing solutions, including dedicated and virtual private servers; managed cloud solutions comprising private, proximity, exchange, hybrid, and public cloud solutions; and analytics solutions, such as mdPlay, Analytics as a Service, and stream2Cloud products.
