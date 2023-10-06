Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 925 ($11.18) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($10.88) price objective on shares of Auction Technology Group in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Shares of ATG traded down GBX 10 ($0.12) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 594 ($7.18). The company had a trading volume of 111,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,267. The firm has a market cap of £720.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20,133.33 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 689.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 694.80. Auction Technology Group has a 12 month low of GBX 555 ($6.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 999 ($12.08). The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.23.

In other Auction Technology Group news, insider Tamsin Todd acquired 2,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 717 ($8.67) per share, for a total transaction of £19,882.41 ($24,032.89). 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.

