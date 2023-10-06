Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 925 ($11.18) target price on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($10.88) price objective on shares of Auction Technology Group in a research report on Friday, July 7th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATG
Auction Technology Group Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other Auction Technology Group news, insider Tamsin Todd acquired 2,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 717 ($8.67) per share, for a total transaction of £19,882.41 ($24,032.89). 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Auction Technology Group Company Profile
Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Auction Technology Group
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Starbucks Is About To Become A Value Play You Can’t Miss
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Intel to Unlock Value By Spinning Off Programmable Chip Unit
Receive News & Ratings for Auction Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auction Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.