Coca-Cola HBC’s (CCH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CCH. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,700 ($32.64) to GBX 3,000 ($36.26) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($31.43) to GBX 2,400 ($29.01) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($36.26) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,770 ($33.48).
In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,356 ($28.48) per share, for a total transaction of £4,429.28 ($5,353.90). Insiders have bought a total of 461 shares of company stock worth $1,073,918 over the last ninety days. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.
