boohoo group (LON:BOO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Canaccord Genuity Group

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 18.50 ($0.22) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 47 ($0.57). Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 38.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas lowered boohoo group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 42.39 ($0.51).

LON:BOO traded up GBX 0.03 ($0.00) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 30.03 ($0.36). 7,061,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,100,461. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90. boohoo group has a 1 year low of GBX 27.77 ($0.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 60.94 ($0.74). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 34.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 40.10. The company has a market cap of £381.38 million, a PE ratio of -509.80 and a beta of 1.82.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

