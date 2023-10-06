Direct Line Insurance Group’s (DLG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 161 ($1.95) price objective on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 166 ($2.01) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 152 ($1.84) to GBX 161 ($1.95) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 174.67 ($2.11).
Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.
