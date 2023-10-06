Direct Line Insurance Group’s (DLG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 161 ($1.95) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 166 ($2.01) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 152 ($1.84) to GBX 161 ($1.95) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 174.67 ($2.11).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group Trading Up 1.0 %

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Shares of LON DLG traded up GBX 1.65 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 162.85 ($1.97). The stock had a trading volume of 766,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,187,383. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.28. The firm has a market cap of £2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,791.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 163.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 158.06. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 132.12 ($1.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 238.60 ($2.88).

(Get Free Report)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.