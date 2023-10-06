Calnex Solutions’ (CLX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 165 ($1.99) target price on the stock.

Calnex Solutions Price Performance

CLX traded down GBX 4.51 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 94.99 ($1.15). 107,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,343. The firm has a market capitalization of £83.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,658.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Calnex Solutions has a one year low of GBX 85 ($1.03) and a one year high of GBX 197 ($2.38). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 123.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 116.34.

Insider Activity at Calnex Solutions

In other Calnex Solutions news, insider Ashleigh Joanne Greenan bought 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £1,799.75 ($2,175.45). 28.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Calnex Solutions Company Profile

Calnex Solutions plc designs, produces, and markets test instrumentation and solutions for network synchronization, and network emulation for telecoms networks, enterprise networks, and data centers in the Americas, North Asia, and internationally. The company offers Calnex SNE-X, a solution for the problem of ethernet testing; Paragon-neo, a platform that provides PTP and SyncE testing to 400GbE and sub-nanosecond accuracy for 5G networks; Paragon-X, a solution to test SyncE, PTP, and NTP mechanisms, as well as E1/T1 sync interfaces and ethernet OAM; Sentinel, a field solution for 3G/4G/5G mobile backhaul, E911/critical infrastructure, financial networks, and power comms; SNE Ignite, a network emulation for 5G O-RAN; Sentry, a solution for remotely monitoring multiple NTP, PTP, and clock signals in data center networks; Calnex SNE, a solution for network emulation and simulation; and NE-ONE, a performance test application for realistic networks, including LAN, WAN, Internet, Cloud, Wi-Fi, (A)DSL, mobile, and satellite to verify application performance.

