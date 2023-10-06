Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 161 ($1.95) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 161 ($1.95) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 166 ($2.01) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 174.67 ($2.11).

DLG stock traded up GBX 1.65 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 162.85 ($1.97). 766,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,187,383. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 132.12 ($1.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 238.60 ($2.88). The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 163.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 158.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,791.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

