MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

MYRG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sidoti lowered MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of MYR Group from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $127.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.01. MYR Group has a 52 week low of $76.97 and a 52 week high of $156.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.61.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $888.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.66 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS.

In other MYR Group news, VP William Fry sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.05, for a total transaction of $507,675.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,434 shares in the company, valued at $933,251.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP William Fry sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.05, for a total value of $507,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,434 shares in the company, valued at $933,251.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,577,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,018,503.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 585.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 24.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

