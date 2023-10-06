MCF Advisors LLC Purchases 315 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,499,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,703,000 after purchasing an additional 480,610 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,364,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,070,000 after buying an additional 606,598 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,691,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,558,000 after buying an additional 339,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,145,000 after buying an additional 34,726 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,604,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,184,000 after acquiring an additional 485,268 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE LHX opened at $161.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.55 and its 200 day moving average is $187.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.95 and a twelve month high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LHX

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.