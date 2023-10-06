MCF Advisors LLC Purchases 295 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 190.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 7.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hershey by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,999,057.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total value of $45,190.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,738.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,438 shares of company stock valued at $4,079,372 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $195.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $194.63 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.76 and its 200 day moving average is $242.26.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.10.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

