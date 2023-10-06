Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,529,000 after purchasing an additional 111,170 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,589,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,378,000 after acquiring an additional 413,421 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after acquiring an additional 356,957 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,753,000 after purchasing an additional 103,853 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,979,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,466,000 after purchasing an additional 514,817 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on PRU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.91.

PRU stock opened at $91.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.55. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $110.96. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

