MCF Advisors LLC Sells 208 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

MCF Advisors LLC lessened its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,766,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,457,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,799,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $523,425,000 after purchasing an additional 453,033 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 98,548.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,336,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,559,000 after buying an additional 436,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,473,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,039 shares of company stock worth $1,864,048 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $101.94 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $134.64. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.73.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

