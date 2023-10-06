MCF Advisors LLC Has $72,000 Stock Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

MCF Advisors LLC decreased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,933,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,339,000 after buying an additional 423,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,686,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,279,000 after purchasing an additional 69,684 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,535,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,270,000 after purchasing an additional 145,891 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,179,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,889,000 after purchasing an additional 125,325 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,138,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,098,000 after purchasing an additional 178,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bancorp.

In related news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 11,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $250,609.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FFBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Financial Bancorp. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

First Financial Bancorp. Price Performance

NASDAQ FFBC opened at $19.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.92. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $212.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 33.45%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Stories

