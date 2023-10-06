Country Club Bank GFN Reduces Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Country Club Bank GFN decreased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14,887.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,331,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302,510 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 46,022.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,914,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,871,000 after buying an additional 1,910,403 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,403 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,728,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,746 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,412,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

NYSE DGX opened at $122.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.66 and a 200 day moving average of $135.35. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.90.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

