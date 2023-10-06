Country Club Bank GFN Sells 690 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Country Club Bank GFN lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 592.5% in the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 31,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 26,658 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $10,895,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $69.05 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $68.53 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.85 and its 200 day moving average is $72.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

