Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,009 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,091,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% during the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day moving average of $35.26.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

