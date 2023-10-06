SVB Wealth LLC Sells 6,125 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,125 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after buying an additional 100,236 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after buying an additional 136,345 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,529,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWD opened at $148.46 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $164.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.04. The company has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

