MCF Advisors LLC Increases Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 169.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,476,000 after acquiring an additional 108,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,184 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,488,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $511,243,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,593,000 after buying an additional 37,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,219,000 after buying an additional 1,025,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $179.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $189.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 60.49%.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.57, for a total transaction of $1,827,007.26. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 69,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,525,238.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 2,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.41, for a total value of $501,070.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,027.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.57, for a total transaction of $1,827,007.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 69,365 shares in the company, valued at $12,525,238.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,035 shares of company stock valued at $34,423,247. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

