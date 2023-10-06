Country Club Bank GFN Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Country Club Bank GFN cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

IJS opened at $86.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.02. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $106.93.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.