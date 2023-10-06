Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,524 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,361 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $10,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.2% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 5.2% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 1.0% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 2.5% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Workday from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach purchased 8,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $240.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,086,057.44. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,222 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,177.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach acquired 8,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $240.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,086,057.44. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,177.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $100,227.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,913,821.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,740 shares of company stock valued at $28,501,311. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $205.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.17. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $252.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.