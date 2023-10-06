The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,214 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Boeing were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,740,200,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BA opened at $186.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.95. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.06.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

