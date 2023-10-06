SVB Wealth LLC Sells 7,384 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,384 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $11,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its holdings in IQVIA by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 8.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA stock opened at $197.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $241.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.64.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

