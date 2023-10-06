SVB Wealth LLC Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 109,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,843 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,334,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,220,000 after purchasing an additional 53,065 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $405,315,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $418,052,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,676,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,006,000 after purchasing an additional 174,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,682,000 after purchasing an additional 388,810 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $103.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.03 and a one year high of $116.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.13.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

