SVB Wealth LLC Trims Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,670 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 9,220 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $20,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 6,835 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 19,588 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Tesla by 14.4% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 795 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.5% in the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.73.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $260.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $825.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.67, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.22 and its 200 day moving average is $227.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,097,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,565 shares of company stock valued at $11,547,190. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

