Country Club Bank GFN Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,230,871,000 after acquiring an additional 84,907,111 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 794,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,108,000 after purchasing an additional 47,878 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 648,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,202,000 after purchasing an additional 28,702 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 542,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,996,000 after purchasing an additional 16,315 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 505,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,560 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $217.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.97. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $201.72 and a 12-month high of $255.10.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

