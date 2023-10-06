Country Club Bank GFN Increases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,835 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. KGI Securities raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.73.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $260.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.67, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $250.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. Tesla’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,565 shares of company stock worth $11,547,190 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

