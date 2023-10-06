Country Club Bank GFN Sells 1,065 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Country Club Bank GFN decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,954,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,949,000 after buying an additional 130,374 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $1,811,050.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,871,721.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,501 shares of company stock worth $7,838,332. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $69.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $82.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.74.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

