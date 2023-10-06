Country Club Bank GFN Reduces Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Country Club Bank GFN reduced its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on EPD shares. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,562.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE EPD opened at $26.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.38. The stock has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.06. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.97%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.