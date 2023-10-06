Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $442,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIGI stock opened at $70.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $59.94 and a one year high of $77.06.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

