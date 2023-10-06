Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Cut by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,269 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its position in Comcast by 6.3% in the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its position in Comcast by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 26,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,112,000. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 25.5% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Trading Down 1.0 %

Comcast stock opened at $43.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.72.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

