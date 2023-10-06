888 (LON:888) PT Lowered to GBX 150 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

888 (LON:888 – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 180 ($2.18) to GBX 150 ($1.81) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
888 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.75) price objective on shares of 888 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.30) target price on shares of 888 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on 888
888 Price Performance
About 888
888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through three segments Retail, UK Online, and International. The company engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.
Read More
