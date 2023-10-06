888 (LON:888) PT Lowered to GBX 150 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

888 (LON:888 – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 180 ($2.18) to GBX 150 ($1.81) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

888 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.75) price objective on shares of 888 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.30) target price on shares of 888 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

LON:888 traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 90.20 ($1.09). 247,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,511,165. 888 has a 12 month low of GBX 50.50 ($0.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 133.90 ($1.62). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 116.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 94.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,208.32. The stock has a market cap of £404.60 million, a PE ratio of -228.97, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.81.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through three segments Retail, UK Online, and International. The company engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.

