Desjardins Trims Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Target Price to C$0.80

Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Desjardins from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target indicates a potential upside of 175.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Minera Alamos Stock Performance

Shares of CVE MAI remained flat at C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,101. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Minera Alamos has a 12 month low of C$0.27 and a 12 month high of C$0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$133.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.29.

About Minera Alamos

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio includes the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

