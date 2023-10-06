Desjardins Trims Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Target Price to C$0.80

Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Desjardins from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target indicates a potential upside of 175.86% from the stock’s previous close.
Minera Alamos Stock Performance
Shares of CVE MAI remained flat at C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,101. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Minera Alamos has a 12 month low of C$0.27 and a 12 month high of C$0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$133.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.29.
About Minera Alamos
