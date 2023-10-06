H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Rating Lowered to Tender at Canaccord Genuity Group

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$4.25 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$3.25. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins dropped their price objective on H2O Innovation from C$3.65 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.06.

Shares of HEO traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,576. H2O Innovation has a one year low of C$2.05 and a one year high of C$2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$214.22 million and a PE ratio of 68.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.38.

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

