H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Rating Lowered to Tender at Canaccord Genuity Group

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$4.25 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$3.25. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins dropped their price objective on H2O Innovation from C$3.65 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.06.
H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.
